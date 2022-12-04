© 2022
The Media Project #1644 - Alan, Ira, Judy, Rex

Published December 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/04/22 @ 6 p.m. & 12/05/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Ira, Judy and Rex talk about whether President Biden should be holding more press conferences, layoffs and hiring freezes in the media and what that means, a survey of your favorite journalism movies, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
