The Media Project #1643 - Alan, Judy, Mike, Rex

(Airs 11/27/22 @ 6 p.m. & 11/28/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union, Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Mike and Rex talk about layoffs spiking in the media and what that means, whether there’s still a path for young people who want to be journalists, who will pay for their work, and much more.

