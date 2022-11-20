The Media Project #1642 - Alan, Rex, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 11/20/22 @ 6 p.m. & 11/21/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Barbara and Ira talk about how the media covered former President Donald Trump’s announcement he’ll run for President again, whether non-profit newsrooms are filling the gap, journalism education, and much more.