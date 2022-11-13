The Media Project #1641 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

(Airs 11/13/22 @ 6 p.m. & 11/14/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Judy and Rex talk about how the media covered the midterm election results, the future of Twitter under Elon Musk, whether TV journalists are the politicians of the future, and much more.