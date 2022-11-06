The Media Project #1640

(Airs 11/06/22 @ 6 p.m. & 11/07/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Ira and Rex talk about how the media has covered the midterm election campaign, new journalism legislation, and much more.