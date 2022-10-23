© 2022
The Media Project #1638 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

Published October 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/23/22 @ 6 p.m. & 10/24/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Ira talk about transparency and vulnerability in the press, what’s on the record versus off the record, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
