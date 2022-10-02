The Media Project #1635 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 10/02/22 @ 6 p.m. & 10/03/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Barbara and Rex talk about how Americans are consuming the news, why some for profit media organizations are turning non-profit, and much more.