The Media Project #1632 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Ira

Published September 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/11/22 @ 6 p.m. & 09/12/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Barbara and Ira talk about threats to journalists, slap suits against the media, whether CNN is turning to the right, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
