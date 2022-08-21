The Media Project #1629 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Judy

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith and WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock. This week the pair were joined by Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao. Our panel discusses the not-so-hidden costs of paid obituaries; how “pink slime” journalism diminishes faith in local news outlets; and the restrictions imposed on media at a Republican rally in Florida.