The Media Project #1628 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 08/14/22 @ 6 p.m. & 08/15/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about the media coverage of the FBI raid of former President Trump’s Florida estate, why the New York Times prospers while Gannett struggles, and much more.