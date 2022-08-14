The Media Project #1627 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara

(Airs 08/07/22 @ 6 p.m. & 08/08/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Projectis an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary and Barbara talk about how Russia treats the press, whether the media covering abortion in the U.S. is fair and much more.