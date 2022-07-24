The Media Project #1625 - Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 07/24/22 @ 6 p.m. & 07/25/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Barbara and Rex, talk about Alan’s new nickname, the grim news cycle, why Gannett has stopped writing editorials, and more.