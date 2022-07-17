© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mediaproject-color-large-2.png
The Media Project

The Media Project #1624 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

Published July 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/17/22 @ 6 p.m. & 07/18/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Ira, and Rex, talk about counting stories, whether journalists are all “rich elites”, the media controversy surrounding the release the Uvalde shooting video, and much more.

The Media Project