The Media Project #1624 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC's CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week's Media Project, Alan, Judy, Ira, and Rex, talk about counting stories, whether journalists are all "rich elites", the media controversy surrounding the release the Uvalde shooting video, and much more.