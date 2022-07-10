The Media Project #1623 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 07/10/22 @ 6 p.m. & 07/11/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Barbara talk about whether local news is dying because of bad habits, whether we’re becoming a nation of media haves and have nots, and much more.

