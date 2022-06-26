The Media Project #1621 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Judy

(Airs 06/26/22 @ 6 p.m. & 06/27/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about whether there’s still too much coverage of former President Trump, whether Facebook and other social media should pay for the news, and much more.