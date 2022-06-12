The Media Project #1618 - Alan, Barbara, Ira, Rex

(Airs 06/05/22 @ 6 p.m. & 06/06/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack Columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Barbara, and Ira talk about the role of the media when covering mass shootings, who chooses what makes news, and much more.