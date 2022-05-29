The Media Project #1617 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Rex

(Airs 05/29/22 @ 6 p.m. & 05/30/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack Columnist Rex Smith former, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary, and Judy talk about coverage of the mass shooting in Texas, how we should cover children, why more students are covering state legislatures, and much more.