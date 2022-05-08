The Media Project #1614 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 05/08/22 @ 6 p.m. & 05/09/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary, and Ira talk the leaked how the press is covering the Supreme Court leak of a draft opinion on the landmark abortion case Roe v Wade, the value of local news, diversity, and much more.