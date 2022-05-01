The Media Project #1613

(Airs 05/01/22 @ 6 p.m. & 05/02/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Rosemary Armao. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about whether journalists should attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, which resumes this year, and much more.