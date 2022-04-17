The Media Project #1611 - Alan, Barbara, Judy, Rex

(Airs 04/17/22 @ 6 p.m. & 04/18/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Barbara, Judy and Rex talk about media coverage of state government, whether a Trump endorsement is newsworthy, how the media is failing the public on good news about jobs, and more.