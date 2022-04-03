The Media Project #1609 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara

(Airs 04/03/22 @ 6 p.m. & 04/04/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Rosemary Armao, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary and Barbara talk about coverage of President Biden’s “gaffe,” Hunter Biden’s laptop and whether journalists missed the story, Mick Mulvaney being hired by CBS, and more.