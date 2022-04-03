© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mediaproject-color-large-2.png
The Media Project

The Media Project #1609 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara

Published April 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/03/22 @ 6 p.m. & 04/04/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Rosemary Armao, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary and Barbara talk about coverage of President Biden’s “gaffe,” Hunter Biden’s laptop and whether journalists missed the story, Mick Mulvaney being hired by CBS, and more.

The Media Project