The Media Project #1607 - Alan, Judy, Mike, Rex

(Airs 03/20/22 @ 6 p.m. & 03/21/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Mike and Rex talk about what’s going on in Ukraine, the brave journalists who are covering it, using beer to draw younger listeners to public radio and much more.