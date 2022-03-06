The Media Project #1605 - Alan, Rosemary, Judy, Rex

(Airs 03/06/22 @ 6 p.m. & 03/07/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary and Rex talk about how social media coverage is influencing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, how to get 50,000 new journalists covering local news, and much more.