The Media Project #1604 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

(Airs 02/27/22 @ 6 p.m. & 02/28/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Ira and Rex talk about media coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, why those CNN executives were fired, what Donald Trump and the Kardashians have in common, and much more.