The Media Project #1603 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 02/20/22 @ 6 p.m. & 02/21/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany , and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Barbara and Rex talk about Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times, New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasts the press over racial bias, and much more.