The Media Project #1602 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

Published February 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/13/22 @ 6 p.m. & 02/14/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Ira and Rex talk about the effort in Congress to provide financial relief to local news, whether coverage of former President Donald Trump too much, the libel suit against the New York Times, and much more.

