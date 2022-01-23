The Media Project #1599 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 01/23/22 @ 6 p.m. & 01/24/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary and Ira talk President Joe Biden’s press conference, protections for journalists, and a big merger between a newspaper and public radio in Chicago.