The Media Project #1598 - Alan, Barbara, Ira, Rex

(Airs 01/16/22 @ 6 p.m. & 01/17/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Barbara, Ira and Rex, talk about the dynamic between member stations and NPR, whether journalism is primarily serving the elite, how the press is framing the economy, and much more.