The Media Project #1597 - Alan, Rosemary, Judy, Rex

(Airs 01/09/22 @ 6 p.m. & 01/10/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Judy and Rex, talk about how the media should cover the threat to democracy in America, a listener letter about storm coverage, and much more.