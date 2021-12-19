The Media Project #1594 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

© 2021
(Airs 12/19/21 @ 6 p.m. & 12/20/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy Ira, and Rex, talk about what’s going on at Fox news as Chris Wallace departs, media coverage of President Biden versus former President Trump, and more.

