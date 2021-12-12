The Media Project #1593 - Alan, Rex, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 12/12/21 @ 6 p.m. & 12/13/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Barbara and Ian talk about how journalists decide what stories to cover, the competition between news organizations, whether government should give tax credits to media organizations, and more.