The Media Project #1592 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Ira

(Airs 12/05/21 @ 6 p.m. & 12/06/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about media coverage or the Omicron variant and inflation as well as CNN host Chris Cuomo being suspended indefinitely, and more.