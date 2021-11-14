The Media Project #1589 Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 11/14/21 @ 6 p.m. & 11/15/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Barbara, Judy, and Rex talk about whether the media relies too much on polls, a study that finds viewers of Fox news are more likely to believe Covid-19 falsehoods, and much more.