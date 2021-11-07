© 2021
The Media Project

The Media Project #1588 - Alan, Barbara, Ira, Rex

Published November 7, 2021

(Airs 11/07/21 @ 6 p.m. & 11/08/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Barbara, Ira, and Rex talk about a growing number of people who say they’re turning away from the news, college students who are challenging traditional journalism ethics, and much more.

