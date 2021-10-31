The Media Project #1587 Alan, Judy Rosemary, Rex

(Airs 10/31/21 @ 6 p.m. & 11/01/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Judy, and Rex, talk about should the Wall Street Journal have published former President Trump’s letter, more Facebook fall-out, Billionaires want to help fight disinformation, and more.