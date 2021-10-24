© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mediaproject-color-large-2.png
The Media Project

The Media Project #1586 Alan, Rex, Barbara, Ira

Published October 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/24/21 @ 6 p.m. & 10/25/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld.. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Barbara and Ira talk about how journalists should cover threats to democracy on the local and national level, censorship by Public Information Officers (PIO), and much more.

The Media Project
Stay Connected