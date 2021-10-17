The Media Project #1585 - Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rosemary

(Airs 10/17/21 @ 6 p.m. & 10/18/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Barbara and Rosemary talk about whether American journalists are doing enough to hold government to account, whether Bill Maher a better journalist that actual journalists, and much more.