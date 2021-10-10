The Media Project #1584 - Alan, Barbara, Ira, Rex

(Airs 10/10/21 @ 6 p.m. & 10/11/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Barbara and Ira talk about the horse race media coverage of Capitol Hill, local news organizations affiliating with not-for-profits, and much more.