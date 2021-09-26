© 2021
The Media Project #1582 - Alan, Rex, Barbara, Ira

Published September 26, 2021
(Airs 09/26/21 @ 6 p.m. & 09/27/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Barbara and Ira talk about signs of increased diversity in top media positions, the Gabby Petito story, media bias and “White Woman Syndrome."

