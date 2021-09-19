The Media Project #1581 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, And Judy

(Airs 09/19/21 @ 6 p.m. & 09/20/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex, and Judy talk about whether the federal government should subsidize local media, whether newsrooms should go out of their way to hire reporters with political diversity, and much more.