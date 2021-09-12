© 2021
The Media Project

The Media Project #1580 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

Published September 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
(Airs 09/12/21 @ 6 p.m. & 09/13/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex, and Ira talk about media coverage of Covid-19 and the drug Ivermectin, and much more.

