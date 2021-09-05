The Media Project #1579: Alan, Barbara, Rex, And Judy

(Airs 09/05/21 @ 6 p.m. & 06/28/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about how to deal with an apocalyptical news cycle, the value of truth telling, the continuing print down turn and much more.