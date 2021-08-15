© 2021
The Media Project

Media Project #1576: Alan, Ira, Rosemary And Judy

Published August 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
(Airs 08/15/21 @ 6 p.m. & 08/16/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Judy, and Ira talk about the media’s coverage of the three C’s: COVID, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and climate change.

