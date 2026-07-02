© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - We'll have reaction from immigrant advocates to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on birthright citizenship

By David Guistina
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/02/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Immigrant advocates in New York are breathing a sigh of relief after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on birthright citizenship, we’ll have reaction from an immigrant advocacy group to the Supreme Court ending legal protections for Haitian’s fleeing to the U.S. from violence or natural disaster, and we’ll tell you about people are doing whatever they can to make ends meet – including donating plasma.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Birthright CitizenshipTPSblood plasmanew york stateRevolutionary WarDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina