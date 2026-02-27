The Legislative Gazette - New York State's Olympic authority now tasked with writing a 30-year maintenance plan

(Airs 02/26/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York State's Olympic authority based in Lake Placid is now tasked with writing a 30-year maintenance plan, we’ll talk about the rise of food insecurity with the President & CEO of United Way and 211 New York, and we’ll honor Black History Month with two stories about the past and the present.