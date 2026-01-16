© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her fifth state of the state address

By David Guistina
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/16/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul gave her fifth State of the State speech, we’ll have reaction from Republicans, Newsday’s Yancey Roy joins us to talk about the governor’s push for more nuclear power, and hundreds of Orange County residents push back against a proposed ICE detention facility.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Legislative GazetteNew York State of the State addressGovernor Kathy HochulNew York nuclear powerYancey RoyICE RaidsDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina