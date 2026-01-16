The Legislative Gazette - Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her fifth state of the state address

(Airs 01/16/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul gave her fifth State of the State speech, we’ll have reaction from Republicans, Newsday’s Yancey Roy joins us to talk about the governor’s push for more nuclear power, and hundreds of Orange County residents push back against a proposed ICE detention facility.