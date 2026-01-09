© 2026
The Legislative Gazette - Governor Kathy Hochul announces plans significant investments in child care across the state

By David Guistina
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/09/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul announces plans to invest significantly in child care across the state, a U.S. district court judge blocked the Trump-picked federal prosecutor from investigating state attorney general Tish James, and New York State Assembly Republican Minority Leader Will Barclay shares his priorities for 2026.

