The Legislative Gazette - Governor Kathy Hochul announces plans significant investments in child care across the state

(Airs 01/09/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul announces plans to invest significantly in child care across the state, a U.S. district court judge blocked the Trump-picked federal prosecutor from investigating state attorney general Tish James, and New York State Assembly Republican Minority Leader Will Barclay shares his priorities for 2026.