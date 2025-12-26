The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs an A-I safeguard bill into law

(Airs 12/26/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs an A-I safeguard bill into law, we’ll speak with Paul Wolf, President Emeritus of the New York Coalition for Open Government, about why Governor Hochul ending up on this year’s naughty list, and Gold Star families are now able to apply for license plates in honor of the soldiers who died while serving.