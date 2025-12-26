© 2025
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs an A-I safeguard bill into law

By David Guistina
Published December 26, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/26/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs an A-I safeguard bill into law, we’ll speak with Paul Wolf, President Emeritus of the New York Coalition for Open Government, about why Governor Hochul ending up on this year’s naughty list, and Gold Star families are now able to apply for license plates in honor of the soldiers who died while serving.

