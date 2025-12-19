The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul announces her support for medical aid in dying legislation

(Airs 12/19/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced her support this week for medical aid in dying legislation, the New York State Energy Planning Board adopts an energy plan for the state, and we’ll visit a high school to talk to educators and students about how the cell phone ban is going.