The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul announces her support for medical aid in dying legislation

By David Guistina
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/19/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced her support this week for medical aid in dying legislation, the New York State Energy Planning Board adopts an energy plan for the state, and we’ll visit a high school to talk to educators and students about how the cell phone ban is going.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
