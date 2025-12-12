© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Advocates call on Governor Hochul to sign an omnibus prison reform package

By David Guistina
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/12/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Advocates call on Governor Hochul to sign an Omnibus Prison Reform package, State Senator James Skoufis, a Democrat, asks the Attorney General James to investigate a village election, and we’ll take a look at the city of Albany using social service case workers to some 911 calls.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette prison reformelection tamperingsocial servicesA.I.David GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina