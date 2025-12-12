The Legislative Gazette - Advocates call on Governor Hochul to sign an omnibus prison reform package

(Airs 12/12/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Advocates call on Governor Hochul to sign an Omnibus Prison Reform package, State Senator James Skoufis, a Democrat, asks the Attorney General James to investigate a village election, and we’ll take a look at the city of Albany using social service case workers to some 911 calls.